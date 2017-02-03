Skip to main content
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Video
On Air Schedule
Menu
On Air
Point Mornings
Leigh McNabb
Brady Goodman
Brian the Intern
Michael Foster
Schedule
Media
DOWNLOAD THE APP
Listen Live
Photos
Videos
What's Trending
1 Thing
Concerts
Events
Barktoberfest
Calendar
Lipton Events
Contests
Rules
Contests
Connect
Contact
Advertise
Points Plus Club
Point's Text Club
Prize Pick-up
Search our Website
Points Plus Club
Text Club
Get My PERKS
99.7 The Point's Valentine's Day Card Shower
Presented By Price Chopper
The Red Fashion Show
In Partnership With: American Heart Association
2nd Annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest
Get The New 99.7 The Point App
New Music Discovery For Free From Anywhere!
Point Mornings
Weekdays 5a-9a
Win Lunch For Your Office!
Date Night Giveaway
Win $200 for your next rendezvous!
Homepage
Daily Schedule
Point Mornings
5:00 am
to
9:00 am
Leigh McNabb
9:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Brady Goodman
2:00 pm
to
8:00 pm
Upcoming Events
04
Feb
Pompeii The Exhibition
Union Station
05
Feb
Pompeii The Exhibition
Union Station
06
Feb
Pompeii The Exhibition
Union Station
07
Feb
Pompeii The Exhibition
Union Station
08
Feb
Pompeii The Exhibition
Union Station
View More Events
Steve Aoki Talks New Collaboration with One Direction's Louis Tomlinson
blog
Ariana Grande & John Legend's 'Beauty And The Beast' Theme
blog
VIDEO: NFL Stars Read Mean Tweets
blog
VIDEO: Britney Accidently Flashes The Crowd More Than Her Smile
blog
Whole Foods Announces A 'Produce Butcher'
blog
VIDEO: The Voices Behind The New Lego Batman Movie
blog
What You Need To Know About Super Bowl 51
blog
Nickelback
event
VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Overcomes Doubts, Poses For Swimsuit Issue
blog
Schwarzenegger Records Instagram Reply To Trump, Offers To Switch Jobs
blog
VIDEO: Chainsmokers Response To Being Called 'Nickelback Of EDM' By Esquire
blog
Kesha's New Album On Dr. Luke's Label, She Says He Won't Support It
blog
VIDEO: Lady Gaga Previews Super Bowl Halftime Performance
blog
VIDEO: Taylor Swift Still Gets Excited Hearing Her Song On the Radio
blog
Unforgettable KC Firsts
gallery
Beyonce Releases Amazing Photo To Confirm She's Pregnant With Twins
blog
Kim Kardashian's Plane Searched After Anti-Trump Tweet
blog
Johnny Depp Spent $3 Million On A Cannon?
blog
VIDEO: Sting Vs. James Corden As Singing Waiters
blog
VIDEO: Ed Sheeran's Favorite Childhood Memory Is ... Recycling?
blog